  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Air travel serves as ‘natural vaccination’ to shield humans from next deadly pandemic

Exposure to viruses at early stages helps people build up immunity before they become unbeatable

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/06 17:03
(Photo/Pixabay)

(Photo/Pixabay)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For those concerned that ever more convenient global travel could facilitate the spread of deadly diseases, a new study suggests otherwise – plane travel may serve as “natural inoculation” for human beings.

Superbugs and killer viruses transported across the globe may help strengthen humans’ immune systems, researchers from the University of Oxford believe. The theory is based on the assumption that diseases may not have sufficient time to mutate into nasty strains as people have already developed some level of immunity against them, reported Daily Mail.

According to the study, illnesses that lead to pandemics tend to evolve from weaker strains, like that of swine flu in 2009. The earlier the viruses are spread around, the less likely for humans to suffer outbreaks of vital pandemics, said Dr. Robin Thompson, one of the researchers of the study, which was published on BioRxiv.

Nevertheless, the theory does not portend an end to deadly pandemics, Dr Thompson clarified. But when there is an outbreak, it may mean fewer people would become infected and the fatality rates could be decreased.  

Reports in July warned that the world is ill-prepared for a global flu pandemic that could wipe out 900 million people. Experts from the G20 countries met in Argentina in October to examine their capabilities of stopping an outbreak of an antibiotic-resistant superbug.
superbug
virus
air travel
plane travel
pandemic
immunity
vaccination
inoculation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan finds African swine fever in Chinese sausages brought in by traveler
Taiwan finds African swine fever in Chinese sausages brought in by traveler
2018/10/31 16:30
Taiwan’s TSMC fights off virus attack
Taiwan’s TSMC fights off virus attack
2018/08/04 13:49
Health department advises public to be aware of Japanese encephalitis virus after case in central Taiwan
Health department advises public to be aware of Japanese encephalitis virus after case in central Taiwan
2018/07/28 16:35
Taiwan CDC advises public to heighten vigilance for measles as this year’s 8th imported case confirmed
Taiwan CDC advises public to heighten vigilance for measles as this year’s 8th imported case confirmed
2018/05/24 15:46
CDC prioritizes 3 groups as most in need of measles vaccine in Taiwan
CDC prioritizes 3 groups as most in need of measles vaccine in Taiwan
2018/04/24 10:29