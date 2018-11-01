TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan stopped a batch of organic chocolate from France at the border because it contained an excessive level of the pesticide Piperonyl butoxide, reports said Tuesday.

The substance was listed as a low-to-medium-level toxic material, likely to raise the possibility of liver cancer in animals, the Central News Agency reported.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday that the pesticide had been found in a batch of 200 boxes weighing a total of 440 kilograms imported last August.

The chocolate in question was named as Klaus 90% organic dark chocolate, while the pesticide level amounted to 0.06 parts per million. No Piperonyl butoxide was allowed to be found in cocoa and other chocolate products at all, the FDA emphasized.

An average adult weighing 60 kilograms should not consume more than 12 milligram of the substance per day, experts warned

However, as the tainted chocolate had been intercepted at the border, there was unlikely to be more on store shelves or already sold to consumers, officials said.