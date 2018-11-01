TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The South Korean boy band BTS is coming to Taiwan for two exciting concerts on Dec. 8 and 9 as part of the group's Love Yourself Asia Tour.

The group will be performing at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium after kicking off their world tour with the first stop in Japan next week. And the ticket for BTS's concert was on sales on Oct.20.

Furthermore, the K-pop boy band sensation is scheduled to stage 17 concerts in eight Asian cities and countries, including Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Taoyuan, Bangkok, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

It is not the first time the K-pop stars performed in Taiwan. On July 7, the global phenomenon BTS featured in a special episode of a Korean chart show called Inkigayo, which was held by Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) in Taipei, Taiwan.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys includes seven members aged 21 to 25 and was formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2013 with three rappers and four vocalists.

The band may not be the first K-pop entertainers to set foot in the Western market but are the one received the most success and recognition from both domestic and foreign markets with several records, including Guinness World Records for "having the world's most Twitter engagements for a music group", no. 1 in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list, an appearance of the cover of Time magazine as the "Next Generation Leaders".

(Global Sensation BTS Performs "Idol" on AGT - America's Got Talent 2018 - Source: America's Got Talents Youtube)