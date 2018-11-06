TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Water Resources Agency (WRA) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs hosted an international exchange with experts from Japan and the Netherlands on Oct. 6, in a bid to improve water management and international cooperation.

Ingwer de Boer, chairman of the Netherland’s Royal Netherlands Society of Engineers’ Land Use and Water Management Division and Fumiaki Takano, president of the International Federation of landscape Architects Japan, as well as a host of water conservation, ecology and other expects travelled to Yilan County on a study trip.

The expert delegation went to Yilan County to see firsthand projects that improved the Annong and Yilan Rivers, in order to draw inspiration and to exchange ideas for new forms of project design to improve waterway management, according to WRA.

The WRA said they are committed to the concept of harmony between human activity and ecological sustainability, adding that more international exchanges will occur in the future.