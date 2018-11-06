SINGAPORE (AP) — Leading Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim says a fugitive tycoon accused of ransacking a state investment fund will be given a fair trial, while hinting that more former officials could be tried on corruption charges.

Malaysian and U.S. prosecutors have charged Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, for his alleged role in an epic money laundering and bribery scheme that pilfered billions of dollars from the indebted 1MDB fund.

Attending an economic forum in Singapore, Anwar said Tuesday he was "quite pleased" with the developments in the case so far and that investigations in the U.S., Malaysia and Singapore and other places were "progressing very well."

The new Malaysian government has brought multiple corruption cases against former Prime Minister Najib Razak and officials in his administration.