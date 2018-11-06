TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taoyuan City Government announced at a Nov. 2 press conference bands and musicians who will perform in the largest musical event for Taoyuan this year, with such superstars as Lion, led by Jam Hsiao, and Bobby Chen leading New Formosa Band, according to a press release posted on the event’s official website.

The 2018 Taoyuan Iron Rose Music Festival will take place at HSR Taoyuan Station Plaza from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 1, and admission to the event is free, according to the news release. Taoyuan City Government Secretary-General Li Hsien-ming (李憲明) announced during the press conference the cast of the Dec. 1 concert, which is organized by the city’s department of cultural affairs.

The cast members include bands such as Lion, New Formosa Band led by Bobby Chen, TOLAKU, CosmosPeople, Chemical Monkeys Band, Sunset Samurai, and LonelyElmo as well as musicians—GBOYSWAG and Erika, Li announced. It will be Lion’s first time to perform in the concert, according to the document.

The concert will start from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Dec. 1, while peripheral activities such as a fair with stalls selling foods and creative artifacts will start an hour earlier at 3 p.m., the news release said.

For more information about the musical festival, refer to this event’s official website.

(photo credit: Taoyuan Travel https://travel.tycg.gov.tw/zh-tw/event/news/2258)