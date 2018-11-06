TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Alishan Forest Railway has launched a new program spotlighting slow travel, inviting travelers to embark on a journey in the forest of central Taiwan while relishing the serenity and tranquility during their stops at the quaint stations.

A number of photography and field recording experts will guide passengers to open up their visual and hearing senses when taking in the natural landscape. Local coffee masters will also share their tips on coffee brewing.

The tour features Zhuqi Station (竹崎站), Zhangnaoliao Station (樟腦寮站), Shueisheliao Station (水社寮站), and Fengqihu Station (奮起湖站), according to Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office. Riders will be able to experience what it is like to travel in the mountains along a “spiral loop,” one of the five techniques employed by railways to ascend hills.

The package tour is priced at NT$999 (US$32), including tour guide, treats of coffee, snacks, and souvenirs. Available dates include Nov. 14, 21, 28 and Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26. To book a ticket or learn more about the tour, visit the website of Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office or its Facebook page.

Photos by FB Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office