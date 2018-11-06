  1. Home
Hualien is Taiwan’s top tourist destination for domestic travelers: survey

Hualien, Kinmen most popular locations for Taiwanese tourists according to Airbnb 

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/06 15:18
Footbridge in Taroko National Park

Footbridge in Taroko National Park (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to a recent survey by online hospitality company Airbnb, Hualien is Taiwan’s top tourism hotspot for domestic travelers.

The survey found that interest in travelling to Hualien was highest (75 percent), followed by Kinmen (50 percent), Keelung (30 percent) and Taitung (23 percent), according to the Liberty Times.

Reasons for domestic tourism vary, but the survey found 70 percent of Taiwanese nationals chose to tour Taiwan at least in some part due to the convenience of both language and transport.  

Taiwan’s most attractive force is its hospitality and human warmth, according to Airbnb, who suggest that one fifth of Taiwanese hosts are highly praised by guests, and ranked second only to Japan in Asia.

The survey revealed 49.6 percent of respondents saying that the people of Taiwan are not just friendly, but also actively strive to help.

In total, around 1.5 million guests stayed in Airbnb’s 35,000 listed properties across Taiwan last year, and around 30 percent of these bookings were made by Taiwanese nationals.
Taiwan tourism
Taroko National Park
Airbnb

