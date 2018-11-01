TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan is promoting its small villages and their rich culture at the second-largest travel event in the world, the London World Travel Market (WTM).

The number of visitors from Europe grew by 10.12 percent last year compared to the previous year, reaching 330,090 for all of 2017, the Central News Agency reported. Great Britain was the second-largest source of visitors, behind Germany but ahead of France, but the three countries supplied more than half of all European visitors heading for Taiwan.

At the November 5-7 event, Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau invited artists and folk art groups to present the Hakka tradition of lacquered umbrellas, decorative windows and colored wall tiles, according to CNA.

In addition, the latest technology, such as virtual reality, is being used at the travel fair to introduce Europeans to the beauty of the Taiwanese countryside and to its diverse culture.

There were also demonstrations of traditional cake baking and of the dying of the lacquered umbrellas, CNA reported.