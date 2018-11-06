NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News host Sean Hannity and his network had insisted the conservative commentator wouldn't join President Donald Trump onstage for his political rally — but Hannity did anyway.

After Trump called on Hannity to speak, the commentator pointed to the news media covering the event Monday night and cracked, "By the way, all those people in the back are fake news."

Yet the news all day from Fox and Hannity himself had been that a mistake was made when Hannity was billed as a "special guest" at the rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Fox said that wasn't so, and Hannity tweeted that he was there to interview Trump for his TV show and wouldn't be on stage campaigning with the president.