EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Beto O'Rourke has already used his once-longshot Texas Senate run to become a national Democratic phenomenon and trigger whispers that he could be a 2020 White House contender.

Could it be enough to upset — or even stay close to — incumbent Ted Cruz in a state as deeply conservative as Texas?

The two square off Tuesday in a closely watched Senate race.

O'Rourke's energetic and optimistic campaign, and a backstory that included a stint as a punk rocker, helped turn what looked like a Cruz cakewalk into a potential nail-biter.

Cruz has made no secret about his desire to run for president again after President Donald Trump leaves office. Trump recently campaigned in Houston to help him.