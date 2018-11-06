All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 50 38 5-2-0 5-1-1 4-0-0 Toronto 14 9 5 0 18 48 39 3-5-0 6-0-0 2-1-0 Boston 14 8 4 2 18 39 31 5-1-0 3-3-2 4-1-0 Montreal 14 8 4 2 18 45 40 5-3-0 3-1-2 2-2-2 N.Y. Islanders 14 8 4 2 18 45 34 3-1-2 5-3-0 6-0-0 Buffalo 15 7 6 2 16 43 44 4-2-1 3-4-1 2-2-0 Pittsburgh 13 6 4 3 15 46 45 2-4-1 4-0-2 1-2-1 Washington 13 6 4 3 15 50 49 4-1-2 2-3-1 1-1-1 Columbus 14 7 6 1 15 46 51 3-4-0 4-2-1 1-1-0 Philadelphia 15 7 7 1 15 48 56 2-4-0 5-3-1 1-2-0 Carolina 14 6 6 2 14 39 41 3-3-1 3-3-1 2-1-1 New Jersey 12 6 5 1 13 39 36 5-1-1 1-4-0 2-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 14 6 7 1 13 38 44 4-3-0 2-4-1 0-1-1 Ottawa 14 5 6 3 13 45 59 4-2-2 1-4-1 3-3-1 Detroit 14 4 8 2 10 37 53 2-4-1 2-4-1 1-4-0 Florida 11 3 5 3 9 34 41 0-3-1 3-2-2 0-0-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 14 11 3 0 22 47 30 5-3-0 6-0-0 2-0-0 Calgary 15 9 5 1 19 52 50 4-2-1 5-3-0 1-1-0 Minnesota 13 8 3 2 18 40 36 5-0-2 3-3-0 4-2-0 Vancouver 15 9 6 0 18 47 50 5-2-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 Winnipeg 14 8 5 1 17 41 38 5-2-1 3-3-0 2-2-0 Edmonton 14 8 5 1 17 42 41 3-2-1 5-3-0 0-0-0 Dallas 14 8 5 1 17 41 36 5-2-0 3-3-1 1-1-0 Colorado 14 7 4 3 17 52 40 3-1-1 4-3-2 1-1-0 San Jose 14 7 4 3 17 46 43 3-2-1 4-2-2 2-1-0 Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 37 42 3-2-3 3-4-0 2-1-2 Chicago 15 6 6 3 15 46 56 3-2-2 3-4-1 2-1-1 Arizona 13 7 6 0 14 37 29 4-3-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 Vegas 14 6 7 1 13 33 39 4-2-1 2-5-0 1-0-1 St. Louis 12 4 5 3 11 42 47 3-4-1 1-1-2 1-2-3 Los Angeles 13 4 8 1 9 28 45 3-3-1 1-5-0 0-0-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Columbus 2, OT

Monday's Games

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Dallas 1, OT

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Washington 4, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.