MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — English stayer Cross Counter, ridden by Kerrin McAvoy, gave Dubai-based Godolphin stables its first Melbourne Cup with a length victory in Australia's largest and most prestigious horse race on Tuesday.
Cross Counter, a four-year-old bay gelding trained by Charlie Appleby and based at Newmarket, England, was quoted early at 10-1. It was only Cross Counter's eighth start, but he had missed a top-two finish only once.
Marmelo was second and A Prince of Arran two lengths behind in third at Flemington.
It was the 158th running of the 3,200-meter (two-mile) race and had a purse of 7.3 million Australian dollars ($5.3 million).
