TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taipei District Court has sentenced a Pakistani man to eight years in prison for beating and raping a Taiwanese woman with an intellectual disability in late 2016, reported Apple Daily.

The Pakistani national, identified as Wanes Nasir, who originally came to Taiwan to visit relatives in 2012, saw the victim wandering alone near his residence at 10 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2016. When Nasir approached her and started flirting with her, he realized that the woman had a severe intellectual disability.

Nasir first started walking and holding hands with the woman and they went shopping. At 5 p.m., he took the victim to a Love Hotel in the Taipei's Wanhua District to "rest."

When they entered the room, Nasir immediately made sexual advances toward the woman, but she refused saying that she was menstruating. Suddenly, Nasi punched the woman in the face with his fist, forced her to perform oral sex, and then raped her.

Because the two had not checked out after exceeding the original time allotted by the Love Hotel, staff repeatedly called the room to remind the occupants that time had expired. When no one answered the door, hotel staff called the police.

When the police arrived, Nasir and the victim left together. Police later discovered that the woman had been reported as missing and after tracking her down, they learned that she had been sexually assaulted that day, and so they arrested Nasir.

During questioning by police, Nasir denied having sexual intercourse with the victim and claimed that they had only "chatted." During a second interrogation carried out by prosecutors, he confessed to having consensual sex with the woman, but denied beating or restraining her.

He changed his story again in court, saying that when he found out the woman was menstruating, the two only hugged, kissed, and there was no argument or fight. However, based on the victim's testimony, a medical assessment of her injuries, and surveillance camera footage from the hotel, the judge determined that Nasir had indeed sexually assaulted the victim in the hotel room.

The judge believed that Nasir's previous denial, confession, and retraction where all attempts to shirk responsibility for his actions. The judge said that because Nasir described his victim as, "talking really slowly, sluggish, and looking lazy" and "having something wrong in her mind," he was aware that she had an intellectual disability before committing the crime.

The judge concluded that Nasir was aware of the woman's intellectual disability and out of a desire to satisfy his sexual cravings, he forced the woman to have sexual intercourse with him against her will, inflicting both physical and mental harm to the victim.

Because the defendant changed his account on several occasions and showed no sign of remorse, the judge handed down a sentence of eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a person with an intellectual disability. As Nasir is a Pakistani citizen, the judge ordered that he be deported after serving his sentence or being paroled.

The victim's father also appealed to the Taipei Prosecutor's Office to seek compensation for the crime. The Prosecutor's Office decided that Nasir must also pay NT$1.4 million (US$45,000) in compensation to the victim, marking the first such case of compensation awarded to a rape victim who had an intellectual disability in the history of the Taipei Prosecutor's Office, according to China Times.