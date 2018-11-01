TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A start up from Taiwan involved in developing technology and plans for deep space missions and small satellite operations has been internationally recognized, and announced that it will be moving headquarters from Tainan to Europe.



The Odysseus firm, founded in southern Taiwan by an exceptional team of scholars and engineers, won the Space Resources Challenge hosted by the European Space Agency.

They were recognized for their achievement on Oct. 30 in Bilbao, Spain at the ESA Inspiration Conference.



As part of their prize, the Luxembourg Space Agency awarded Odysseus 500,000 euros (US$570,000) and invited the firm to join an ecosystem of over 50 firms developing space-related technologies in Luxembourg.

The focus of the Space Resources challenge was to recognize the work of firms which are committed to developing “the best business ideas for space exploration that also benefit society.”



According to Luxembourg news site Delano, Odysseus Space has accepted the offer and will be transferring their operation from Tainan to Europe.



The CEO of the Luxembourg Space Agency, Marc Serres, was quoted in a government press release.

"It was truly inspiring to see so many people from different ages and backgrounds keenly working on technologies and solutions to make space resources utilization possible. But there could only be one winning team. We are looking forward to supporting ODYSSEUS’ developments in autonomous operations and optical communications to enable space resources missions for the benefit of humankind."

Odysseus was founded in 2016 by professionals from Europe and Asia with experience in space exploration and satellite technologies. It partnered with Taiwan’s National Cheng Kung University, which provided “access to its latest research and development facilities and expertise in small satellites” to assist in the firm’s growth and research capabilities.



According to Odysseus’ web page, they aim to enhance and facilitate “international cooperation between Asia and the rest of the world in order to put together innovative concepts and technologies to push back the boundaries of what is currently feasible with nanosatellites missions.”

Despite bidding Taiwan farewell, the company stands as a testament to the talent and commitment to innovation being cultivated in throughout Taiwan’s top educational institutes.

A brief introduction to Odysseus can be viewed below.

