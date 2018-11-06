NEW YORK (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a career-high 41 points, including the game-winning free throw with 0.2 seconds left, as the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks 116-115 in double overtime on Monday night.

Antonio Blakeney scored 17 points, Jabari Parker had 15 and Wendell Carter Jr. added 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls.

Enes Kanter led the Knicks with 23 points and 24 rebounds while Allonzo Trier scored 21.

Emmanuel Mudiay's coast-to-coast layup had tied the score with 2.7 seconds left.

Lavine, who scored all eight of Chicago's points in the second OT, was then fouled by Mudiay. The Bulls star made the first free throw to give the Bulls the win.

He also scored the final points of the first overtime with his fadeaway jumper with 1:13 remaining.

Chicago had taken its biggest lead of the game, 59-49, on his free throw with 7:28 remaining in the third quarter. The Knicks cut the deficit to two, 72-70, on Kanter's short turnaround with 1:47 left in the third but still trailed 78-72 after three.

The Knicks scored the first five points of the final quarter to pull within one and finally got even at 93-93 on Trey Burke's jumper with 4:14 remaining.

LaVine then hit three consecutive 3-pointers for the Bulls, but Trier hit a pair of free throws and then a 3-pointer with 48 seconds left to tie the game 102-102.

LaVine missed a pair of shots on Chicago's next possession. Trier couldn't connect on a jumper with three seconds left and Mario Hezonja's offensive rebound and follow-up didn't fall as the game went to overtime.

Mudiay gave the Knicks their first lead since the second quarter, 104-102, when he hit a jumper with 4:12 left in the first overtime.

Damyean Dotson scored 18 points, Mudiay finished with 16 and Hezonja added 15 for the Knicks.

TIP-INS:

Bulls: With the victory, Chicago avoided starting the season 2-9 for the second consecutive season. ... The Bulls have won four of their last five games against New York.

Knicks: Kevin Knox, the No. 9 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, returned after missing seven games with a sprained left ankle. He played just five minutes and scored two points. ... New York has now lost both ends of their two back-to-backs this season. In their first set, the Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics on October 19-20.

WHO'S FOLLOWING THE LEADER?

Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls in scoring (15.2 ppg) and rebounding (7.5 rpg) last season, while Kris Dunn was No. 1 in both assists (6.0 apg) and steals (2.0 spg). Markkanen (sprained right elbow) has not played yet this season and Dunn (sprained left MCL) has only played one game (October 22 vs. Dallas).

A NEW WAY

With Tim Hardaway Jr. out of the starting lineup on Monday night with a lower back injury, Frank Ntilikina is now the only Knick to start all 11 games this season. Hardaway Jr. was replaced by Allonzo Trier, who received the first start of his career.

EMPTY BUCKET

The Knicks did not hit their first basket of the game until Dotson connected on a 3-pointer with 6:53 left in the first half. Despite the early draught, the bucket gave the Knicks a 6-4 lead. Overall, New York shot 23.1% (6-26) from the field in the first quarter and trailed 24-21.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Chicago visits New Orleans on Wednesday.

Knicks: New York visits Atlanta on Wednesday.