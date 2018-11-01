TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 31st session of the United Nations' Universal Periodic Review (UPR) commenced yesterday with an examination of the human rights conditions in Saudi Arabia and Senegal, and proceeding forward today (Nov. 6) ,with its eyes now falling on China.

The UN UPR assesses human rights situations in all 195 countries within four-year cycles. It is conducted under the auspices of the UN Human Rights Council, and allows states to provide evidence on what they have done to improve human rights conditions within their borders.

China has been allocated the Nov. 6 morning slot, and the international community will be waiting with bated breath to hear the state’s comments on its recent mass internment of Uighur minorities in Xinjiang Province prison camps.

There has been global outcry at the human rights abuses currently faced by Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, and the situation has been covered extensively by international media. Citizens have been arrested, detained, tortured, and abused en masse, in what is now referred to as the largest-scale “reeducation” project since the Cultural Revolution.

What is happening within the reeducation camps has been well-documented, and a comprehensive inside report from Foreign Policy details how relentless Chinese state surveillance actively pervades every facet of Uighur life in Xinjiang—even for those still living “freely”.

The report explains how over a million Han Chinese civilians have been mobilized to aid military and police with the surveillance and indoctrination of Uighurs via methods that include moving agents into their homes to watch their every move. Citizens are being told to comply with the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) enforcement of an anti-Muslim code, particularly in regards to wearing dresses that are too long and beards too irregular, speaking Arabic or local languages, and holding or passing around copies of the Quran; each of these are activities which must be recorded and reported by the government's authorities.

Multiculturalism is the enemy of the Chinese state, and its eradication is the main goal of the CCP. A plurality of identities poses an immutable threat to the stability of the authoritarian regime. Thus, when the state regards a particular religious faction or ethnic group as diverging too far from the practices and beliefs of the Han majority, it steps in to curb “dissent.”



Police patrolling in front of a mosque in Xinjiang (Associated Press image)

Heavy control over local media reports provide propaganda on the situation, assuring that the majority of Chinese citizens view the government’s actions in Xinjiang in a favorable light—which is something the CCP strives hard to maintain. The party has worked similarly for years to cover up the resource pilfering and destruction of homes and holy sites in Tibet, while leading the public to focus only on the money that the State is supposedly pouring into the region.

Press freedom is one particular issue that has been raised by UN member states in advance of China’s review today, although this item largely regards the situation in Hong Kong. Other advance questions have included the whereabouts and conditions of multiple lawyers and activists who have disappeared in China over recent years.

The review is generally expected to discuss how human rights conditions have deteriorated dramatically since Xi Jinping came into power. Human rights NGOs are calling on member states not to spare any effort in calling China out.

Part of the problem with the UN UPR, though touted as a revolutionary mechanism for resolving human rights issues, is that it is advisory only. Criticism made during review sessions is just that, criticism. No executive decisions are made over how to remedy dire human rights conditions.

The mechanism is only effective if states feel they are on the receiving end of enough political pressure to change their behavior and take their human rights obligations seriously. China has time again proven to be an obstinate figure, rarely yielding to international condemnation. While states are still hesitant to put economic pressure on China, it seems unlikely today’s review will have any effect on what is happening in Xinjiang.

China was slammed by human rights activists amidst its last Periodic Review in 2013, but its officials brushed off criticism by saying the country was 'still developing and needed time' to meet its human rights obligations.

As this year’s review comes to a close, it is likely that member states will hear similar excuses. The stability of the Communist regime hinges on maintaining strict, authoritative control and social cohesion. As long as the government detects what it fears is dissent, it will continue orchestrating mass human rights abuses.