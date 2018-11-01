TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japanese remake of iconic Taiwanese teenage romance movie "You Are the Apple of My Eye" is now in theaters across Taiwan with high anticipation from fans.

To many fans of Taiwanese high-school love-story films, the 2011 romance "You Are the Apple of My Eye" (那些年，我們一起追的女孩), which was based on the semi-autobiographical novel of the same title by Taiwanese author Giddens Ko (柯景騰), is definitely a good selection that shall not be missed.

This classic movie originally starred Kai Ko (柯震東) as Ko Ching-teng, a mischievous and poor student who had a twisting relationship from adolescence to adulthood with Shen Chia-yi played by Michelle Chen (陳妍希), an outstanding student who was adored by the boys in her class.

The Japanese version titled "Ano Koro, Kimi wo Oikaketa" and known in brief as "KimiOi", is led by Yasuo Hasegawa as the protagonist Mizushima Kosuke and Nogizaka46 member Saito Asuka as heroine Hayase Mai, which correlated to two main characters in the original movies Ko Ching-teng and Shen Chia-yi respectively.

While the Taiwanese film depicted a high school story taking place in 1994, the remake set the background in the 2000s and kept most of the plot in place. According to Teenage, some scenes were even filmed in Pingxi, Taiwan for an additional feeling of nostalgia.

The film was released in Japan on Oct. 5 and has been in Taiwanese theaters since Nov. 2. Moreover, it is also scheduled to release in Korea, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia in the same month.

Another upcoming Japanese remake of Taiwanese movie starring the two famous actors Ariel Lin (林依晨) and Chen Bo-lin (陳柏霖) "In Time With You" will begin filming soon, as reported on ET Today.



(Trailer Ano Koro, Kimi wo Oikaketa - Source: MOMO Tube Youtube channel)