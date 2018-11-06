TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s national defense think tank urged the government to establish a unit dedicated to addressing the growing threat of disinformation, in a Nov. 5 press conference calling attention to cyber activity aimed at influencing the Taiwanese elections.

Legislator Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) expressed concern that national security forces are currently only targeting public Facebook posts which may offer false information, while overlooking platforms like Line, Youtube, and PTT, which are also allegedly hotbeds for the dissemination of fake news, reported CNA.

Countries such as the U.S., Germany, and Japan already have laws in place regulating the spread of false information, and the E.U., U.K., and France are in the process of drafting similar bills in this regard, she said. Liu also stressed that it is a trend for democracies to counteract such efforts by setting up a dedicated task force and vetting media via third-party verification mechanisms, while also promoting media literacy.

A "PLA Strategic Support Force,” comprising 30,000 cyber-savvy soldiers, was established in 2015 by Beijing to engage in “cognitive space combat” intended to cause “disorientation” among netizens, said legislator Wang Ding-yu (王定宇).

Citing studies by Harvard University scholars, Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) pointed out that as many as 448 million posts created by China’s cyber force are believed to appear on social media sites every year. These posts generally voice support for the communist government’s propaganda, or serve to counter external criticisms of China, reported Liberty Times.

Su believes an agency similar in character to the National Communications Commission could be formed to tackle these kinds of issues. He also proposed a three-pronged approach to fighting disinformation involving the government, social media, and citizens.

Taiwan can learn lessons from the experience of Ukraine, which is under constant fake news attacks from Russia and which mounted an initiative in 2014 to help more than 10,000 private groups acquire better capabilities to discern and combat false information, Su stated.