TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The winning ticket for the Taiwan 'Power Lottery' (威力彩), which has a jackpot of NT$1.65 billion (US$53 million), was sold yesterday at a lottery store in Taiwan's eastern city of Hualien.

The winning numbers in order of appearance in the first section were 30, 20, 17, 13, 24, and 19, while the winning number in the second section was 02, announced Taiwan Lottery last night (Nov. 5). The winning ticket was awarded to a lottery store (金多寶投注站) on No. 113 Fuqiang Road in Hualien City, according to Liberty Times.

The Power Lottery had gone 47 weeks in a row without a winner, breaking the record of 40 weeks set in 2015. It is the biggest cash prize since Dec. 11 of last year and the seventh biggest in the 10-year history of the Power Lottery.

Coincidentally, the winning ticket for Monday's "Jin Cai 539" lottery (今彩539) was also sold in Hualien that same day. The winning numbers were 01, 26, 37, 17, 33 and the jackpot was NT$8 million. The winning store was located at Zhongshan Road Section One No. 87 and the distance between the two lucky stores is only about 750 meters.



Google map showing two winning shops in Hualien City.