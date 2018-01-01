TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- With a jackpot having climbed to over NT$1.65 billion (US$53 million) on Nov. 5, the winning numbers for Taiwan's "Power Lottery" (威力彩) in order of appearance in the first section were 30, 20, 17, 13, 24, and 19, while the winning number in the second section was 02, announced Taiwan Lottery last night (Nov. 5).

The Power Lottery has now gone 47 weeks in a row without a winner, breaking the record of 40 weeks set in 2015. If a single winner is able to claim that jackpot, it would be the biggest cash prize since Dec. 11 of last year and the seventh biggest in the 10-year history of the Power Lottery.

In order to win the Power Lottery jackpot, a person must be able to match all six numbers in the first row of the ticket and the one number in the second section. The winning numbers are announced every Monday and Thursday evening.

The biggest winning jackpot claimed by a single person in the history of the Power Lottery was NT$3.003 billion on April 23, 2015, according to Taiwan Lottery statistics.