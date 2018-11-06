SYDNEY (AP) — Australia winger Daniel Arzani has confirmed that he requires a left knee reconstruction after sustaining a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The injury rules Arzani out of Australia's Asian Cup defense in January and the rest of the European season, where he is on loan to Celtic from Manchester City. He could be out of action for up to nine months.

Arzani, who visited a knee specialist in Spain, said Tuesday: "This is a very tough time for me as I received the bad news today that I will indeed need an ACL op."

The 19-year-old Arzani was hurt when his left knee twisted while changing direction 20 minutes into his Celtic debut last week against Dundee in the Scottish Premier League.

