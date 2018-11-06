BC-SOC--Argentine Results

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/11/06 08:48
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Tuesday's Match

San Martin 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Friday's Match

Belgrano 2, Gimnasia 0

Saturday's Matches

Santa Fe 2, Patronato Parana 2

Aldosivi 1, Banfield 4

Godoy Cruz 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Estudiantes 1, River Plate 0

Boca Juniors 4, Tigre 1

Sunday's Matches

Argentinos Jrs 0, Independiente 2

Rosario Central 1, Colon 1

San Lorenzo 0, Talleres 1

Racing Club 1, Newell's 0

San Martin de Tucuman 2, San Martin 0

Monday's Match

Defensa y Justicia 3, Velez Sarsfield 2

Tuesday's Match

Lanus vs. Huracan