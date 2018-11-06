BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
San Martin 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
|Friday's Match
Belgrano 2, Gimnasia 0
|Saturday's Matches
Santa Fe 2, Patronato Parana 2
Aldosivi 1, Banfield 4
Godoy Cruz 1, Atletico Tucuman 0
Estudiantes 1, River Plate 0
Boca Juniors 4, Tigre 1
|Sunday's Matches
Argentinos Jrs 0, Independiente 2
Rosario Central 1, Colon 1
San Lorenzo 0, Talleres 1
Racing Club 1, Newell's 0
San Martin de Tucuman 2, San Martin 0
|Monday's Match
Defensa y Justicia 3, Velez Sarsfield 2
|Tuesday's Match
Lanus vs. Huracan