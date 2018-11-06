SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two men on California's death row for committing multiple murders have been found dead at San Quentin State Prison.

California prison officials said Monday they are investigating both deaths as suicides.

Officials say Andrew Urdiales was found unresponsive in his cell Friday during a security check and died Saturday. The 54-year-old was sentenced in October for five murders in California during the 1980s. He previously faced the death penalty for three murders in Illinois. That sentence was reduced to a life sentence in 2011 when Illinois outlawed capital punishment.

Authorities say they found 51-year-old Virendra Govin unresponsive in his cell Sunday. He was sentenced in 2004 for committing four murders then setting the victims' home on fire.

The deaths come after one death row inmate murdered another in early October.