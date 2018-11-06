WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--RANKINGS-DJOKOVIC BACK ON TOP

Novak Djokovic returns to No. 1 after a two-year absence and is assured of becoming the first man in the history of the ATP rankings to finish a season at the top spot after being outside the top 20 during that season. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— Also:

— TEN--NADAL-SEASON OVER — Nadal out of ATP Finals with abdominal injury, ankle surgery. SENT: 160 words, photo.

RGU--INTERNATIONAL PREVIEW

LONDON — England ought to be careful of what it wished for in playing New Zealand after four years. A game that a year ago was being hyped as a preview of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final is no longer the headliner of this November series. That would be New Zealand's visit to Ireland next week. SENT: 770 words, photos.

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-HANSEN

LONDON — All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals a deep respect for England counterpart Eddie Jones, with whom he talks "probably every second week." SENT: 450 words, photos.

SOC--EGYPT-SALAH STATUE

CAIRO — A bronze statue of Mohamed Salah unveiled at an international youth gathering in Egypt has been criticized for its poor resemblance to the Liverpool striker. SENT: 180 words, photo.

CRI--SRI LANKA-ENGLAND

GALLE, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka hopes Rangana Herath has a little magic left in his 40-year-old left arm to give them a victorious start to the test series with England from Tuesday. SENT: 530 words, photo. Match starts at 0430 GMT.

FBN--TITANS-COWBOYS

ARLINGTON, Texas — Amari Cooper makes his Dallas debut against Tennessee after the Cowboys traded for their new No. 1 receiver. The Titans are trying to stop a three-game losing streak. By Schuyler Dixon. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 0130 GMT.

Other Stories:

— SOC--CAS-PSG APPEAL — Paris Saint-Germain challenges UEFA in court. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 410 words, photos.

— SOC--HUDDERSFIELD-FULHAM — Huddersfield earn first EPL win at Fulham's expense. SENT: 110 words, photos.

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Espanyol beats Athletic, jumps to second. SENT: 150 words.

— SOC--SPAIN-WEEKEND WATCH — Solari making his case to stay as Real Madrid coach. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 620 words, photos.

— OLY--USA GYMNASTICS-DECERTIFIED — USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 590 words, photos.

