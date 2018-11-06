WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to fast-track a lawsuit over the president's decision to end a program that shields young immigrants from deportation.

The administration on Monday asked the Supreme Court to hear a case about Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals court heard arguments in the case in May but hasn't yet ruled. The high court typically doesn't take cases that are still pending before appeals courts.

The Trump administration had warned that it would ask the high court to step in if the appeals court didn't rule by Oct. 31. The administration had said it wants the high court to hear the case this term.