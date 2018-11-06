BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Leicester vs. Southampton
Burton Albion 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Bournemouth 2, Norwich 1
|Wednesday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Blackpool 1
West Ham 1, Tottenham 3
Chelsea 3, Derby 2
Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 0
|Thursday's Match
Man City 2, Fulham 0
|Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 1, Man United 2
West Ham 4, Burnley 2
Newcastle 1, Watford 0
Cardiff 0, Leicester 1
Everton 3, Brighton 1
Arsenal 1, Liverpool 1
Wolverhampton 2, Tottenham 3
|Sunday's Matches
Man City 6, Southampton 1
Chelsea 3, Crystal Palace 1
|Monday's Match
Huddersfield 1, Fulham 0
|Friday's Match
Aston Villa 2, Bolton 0
|Saturday's Matches
Brentford 2, Millwall 0
Derby 3, Birmingham 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Sheffield United 0
Rotherham 2, Swansea 1
Ipswich 1, Preston 1
Reading 3, Bristol City 2
Blackburn 1, QPR 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Norwich 4
Hull 1, West Brom 0
Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0
|Sunday's Match
Wigan 1, Leeds 2
|Saturday's Matches
Scunthorpe 3, Oxford United 3
Blackpool 0, Bristol Rovers 3
Bradford 0, Portsmouth 1
Gillingham 3, Fleetwood Town 0
Rochdale 0, Luton Town 0
Wycombe 1, Peterborough 0
Plymouth 0, Sunderland 2
Barnsley 1, Southend 0
Coventry 1, Accrington Stanley 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Shrewsbury 2
Walsall 1, Burton Albion 3
Charlton 2, Doncaster 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Gillingham vs. Blackpool
Walsall vs. Charlton
|Tuesday's Match
Crewe 0, Mansfield Town 3
|Saturday's Matches
Lincoln City 2, Forest Green Rovers 1
Northampton 2, Crewe 0
Cheltenham 2, Mansfield Town 2
Colchester 1, Swindon 0
Tranmere Rovers 2, Exeter 0
Stevenage 3, Oldham 2
Cambridge United 1, Grimsby Town 0
Crawley Town 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Port Vale 2, Notts County 2
Macclesfield Town 1, Bury 4
Morecambe 2, Yeovil 1
Carlisle 3, Newport County 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Notts County vs. Oldham
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town