CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan authorities say they're fortifying a remote stretch of border with Colombia after three soldiers were killed in an ambush that also injured 10 others.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said Monday that a Colombian paramilitary group attacked the Venezuelan soldiers a day earlier in the state of Amazonas.

He said the ambush was retaliation for Venezuela's arrest of nine people hours earlier.

Padrino Lopez didn't name the group he blamed for the attack, but said it's an example of Colombia's internal unrest spilling across the border, putting Venezuelans in danger.

Colombia's government has signed a peace deal with the largest guerrilla force, but other groups remain active and some renegades reject the peace deal. Right-wing paramilitaries also have been active in Colombia.