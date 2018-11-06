NEW YORK (AP) — Martha MacCallum is no stranger to Fox News Channel viewers. But she will have a prominent new role for the network during its midterm election coverage.

MacCallum will co-host the evening with Bret Baier (bear), taking over a job held by Megyn Kelly for the most recent big election nights. The other cable news networks have familiar faces out front, with Brian Williams and Rachel Maddow on MSNBC and Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper on CNN.

If it's anything like recent elections, Fox News will have the largest audience of any cable or broadcast network covering the story Tuesday.

MacCallum's role since joining Fox in 2004 has been to translate exit poll results for election-night viewers.