New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|278.60
|278.60
|275.25
|275.55 Down 4.75
|Dec
|282.00
|282.35
|274.50
|275.60 Down 5.10
|Jan
|280.20
|280.20
|275.50
|276.40 Down 4.90
|Feb
|280.00
|280.00
|276.70
|277.05 Down 4.90
|Mar
|283.45
|283.50
|276.40
|277.40 Down 4.90
|Apr
|278.75
|278.75
|278.15
|278.15 Down 4.85
|May
|284.15
|284.15
|277.80
|278.55 Down 4.80
|Jun
|279.20 Down 4.75
|Jul
|283.05
|283.05
|278.90
|279.55 Down 4.65
|Aug
|280.15 Down 4.60
|Sep
|284.05
|284.05
|280.40
|280.40 Down 4.55
|Oct
|280.95 Down 4.50
|Nov
|281.25 Down 4.45
|Dec
|282.90
|282.90
|281.20
|281.25 Down 4.45
|Jan
|281.75 Down 4.55
|Feb
|282.00 Down 4.55
|Mar
|282.25
|282.25
|282.10
|282.10 Down 4.50
|Apr
|282.50 Down 4.50
|May
|282.70 Down 4.55
|Jun
|283.05 Down 4.55
|Jul
|283.25 Down 4.55
|Aug
|283.55 Down 4.55
|Sep
|283.70 Down 4.55
|Oct
|283.90 Down 4.55
|Dec
|284.25 Down 4.55
|Mar
|284.40 Down 4.55
|May
|284.45 Down 4.55
|Jul
|284.50 Down 4.55
|Sep
|284.55 Down 4.55
|Dec
|284.60 Down 4.55
|Mar
|284.65 Down 4.55
|May
|284.70 Down 4.55
|Jul
|284.75 Down 4.55
|Sep
|284.80 Down 4.55
|Dec
|284.85 Down 4.55
|Mar
|284.90 Down 4.55
|May
|284.95 Down 4.55
|Jul
|285.00 Down 4.55
|Sep
|285.05 Down 4.55