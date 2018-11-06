  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/11/06 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 278.60 278.60 275.25 275.55 Down 4.75
Dec 282.00 282.35 274.50 275.60 Down 5.10
Jan 280.20 280.20 275.50 276.40 Down 4.90
Feb 280.00 280.00 276.70 277.05 Down 4.90
Mar 283.45 283.50 276.40 277.40 Down 4.90
Apr 278.75 278.75 278.15 278.15 Down 4.85
May 284.15 284.15 277.80 278.55 Down 4.80
Jun 279.20 Down 4.75
Jul 283.05 283.05 278.90 279.55 Down 4.65
Aug 280.15 Down 4.60
Sep 284.05 284.05 280.40 280.40 Down 4.55
Oct 280.95 Down 4.50
Nov 281.25 Down 4.45
Dec 282.90 282.90 281.20 281.25 Down 4.45
Jan 281.75 Down 4.55
Feb 282.00 Down 4.55
Mar 282.25 282.25 282.10 282.10 Down 4.50
Apr 282.50 Down 4.50
May 282.70 Down 4.55
Jun 283.05 Down 4.55
Jul 283.25 Down 4.55
Aug 283.55 Down 4.55
Sep 283.70 Down 4.55
Oct 283.90 Down 4.55
Dec 284.25 Down 4.55
Mar 284.40 Down 4.55
May 284.45 Down 4.55
Jul 284.50 Down 4.55
Sep 284.55 Down 4.55
Dec 284.60 Down 4.55
Mar 284.65 Down 4.55
May 284.70 Down 4.55
Jul 284.75 Down 4.55
Sep 284.80 Down 4.55
Dec 284.85 Down 4.55
Mar 284.90 Down 4.55
May 284.95 Down 4.55
Jul 285.00 Down 4.55
Sep 285.05 Down 4.55