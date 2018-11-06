New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|121.05
|Down 2.80
|Dec
|119.25
|119.30
|116.25
|117.10
|Down 2.95
|Jan
|121.05
|Down 2.80
|Mar
|122.95
|123.00
|120.20
|121.05
|Down 2.80
|May
|125.60
|125.60
|122.70
|123.65
|Down 2.80
|Jul
|128.45
|128.45
|125.25
|126.15
|Down 2.75
|Sep
|130.05
|130.40
|127.70
|128.50
|Down 2.75
|Dec
|133.40
|133.75
|131.15
|131.85
|Down 2.75
|Mar
|136.75
|137.10
|135.20
|135.20
|Down 2.75
|May
|137.95
|138.20
|137.30
|137.30
|Down 2.65
|Jul
|139.75
|140.00
|139.20
|139.20
|Down 2.55
|Sep
|141.45
|141.70
|140.20
|140.90
|Down 2.55
|Dec
|144.05
|144.25
|142.85
|143.55
|Down 2.55
|Mar
|146.65
|146.85
|145.60
|146.20
|Down 2.55
|May
|147.35
|147.95
|147.35
|147.95
|Down 2.55
|Jul
|149.20
|149.80
|149.20
|149.80
|Down 2.50
|Sep
|151.00
|151.45
|151.00
|151.45
|Down 2.50