BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/11/06 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 121.05 Down 2.80
Dec 119.25 119.30 116.25 117.10 Down 2.95
Jan 121.05 Down 2.80
Mar 122.95 123.00 120.20 121.05 Down 2.80
May 125.60 125.60 122.70 123.65 Down 2.80
Jul 128.45 128.45 125.25 126.15 Down 2.75
Sep 130.05 130.40 127.70 128.50 Down 2.75
Dec 133.40 133.75 131.15 131.85 Down 2.75
Mar 136.75 137.10 135.20 135.20 Down 2.75
May 137.95 138.20 137.30 137.30 Down 2.65
Jul 139.75 140.00 139.20 139.20 Down 2.55
Sep 141.45 141.70 140.20 140.90 Down 2.55
Dec 144.05 144.25 142.85 143.55 Down 2.55
Mar 146.65 146.85 145.60 146.20 Down 2.55
May 147.35 147.95 147.35 147.95 Down 2.55
Jul 149.20 149.80 149.20 149.80 Down 2.50
Sep 151.00 151.45 151.00 151.45 Down 2.50