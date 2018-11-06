Jury selection begins for El Chapo's trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selection has begun under tight security at the New York trial of the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo (ehl CHAH'-poh).

Potential jurors were quizzed Monday about their attitudes on drug trafficking and how much attention they've paid to news reports about Joaquin Guzman (wah-KEEN' gooz-MAHN').

American prosecutors have accused Guzman of overseeing a multibillion-dollar drug operation and a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings of his rivals. He is also known for escaping jail twice in Mexico.

The history of violence has prompted security measures at federal court in Brooklyn that include patrols by heavily armed officers.