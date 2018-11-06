LONDON (AP) — British police have charged a south London man with preparing a terrorist act and collecting information likely to be useful to a person preparing an attack.

Police said Monday that 40-year-old Steven Bishop has been charged with violating the Terrorism Act and will appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Police say he was arrested Oct. 29.

The statement also says a 47-year-old south London man arrested on Oct 29 on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts has been released without being charged.

British officials have set the official terrorist threat level at "severe," indicating that an attack is judged by intelligence analysts to be highly likely.