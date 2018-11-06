  1. Home
  2. World

Shareholder activist Evelyn Y. Davis dies at 89

By  Associated Press
2018/11/06 01:15
FILE - In this April 1, 2009, file photo, Evelyn Y. Davis uses a gavel to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Davis, who

FILE - In this April 1, 2009, file photo, Evelyn Y. Davis uses a gavel to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Davis, who

FILE - In this May 11, 1971 file photo, Evelyn Y. Davis wears hotpants as she speaks at the annual stockholders meeting of the Communications Satellit

FILE - In this May 11, 1971 file photo, Evelyn Y. Davis wears hotpants as she speaks at the annual stockholders meeting of the Communications Satellit

FILE- In this April 1990 file photo Evelyn Y. Davis, 60, poses for a photo in her Watergate Office Complex Suite in Washington. Davis, who owned stock

FILE- In this April 1990 file photo Evelyn Y. Davis, 60, poses for a photo in her Watergate Office Complex Suite in Washington. Davis, who owned stock

FILE- In this May 18, 1971, file photo Evelyn Y. Davis offers up a bullet from an ammunition bandolier, which she wore at the Wilmington, Del., stockh

FILE- In this May 18, 1971, file photo Evelyn Y. Davis offers up a bullet from an ammunition bandolier, which she wore at the Wilmington, Del., stockh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The brash shareholder activist Evelyn Y. Davis, who owned stock in more than 80 public companies and rarely failed to make her presence known at corporate-investor meetings, has died. She was 89.

Davis attended shareholders meetings religiously for decades. She fought for lower CEO pay, more disclosure on political spending and a multitude of other shareholder causes.

She was just as likely to compliment a CEO on his good looks as to berate him, and many knew her by name.

She wore a bathing suit to the General Motors meeting in 1970, donned hot pants at a different one, and wore a bandolier to another.

Davis, who was born in Amsterdam, the Netherlands in 1929, died Sunday in Washington.