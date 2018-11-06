  1. Home
Paris Saint-Germain challenges UEFA in court

By  Associated Press
2018/11/06 00:45
PSG's Neymar, center, shots to score his side second goal during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille at the Parc des Pri

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, reacts with PSG's Neymar, celebrating after he scored his side's second goal during the League One soccer match between Par

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has challenged UEFA in court after a club finance panel reopened its investigation into the French champions.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the case is confidential and gave no further details.

PSG has long been a target of UEFA's "Financial Fair Play" rules, which monitor overspending on player transfers and wages.

The club forfeited 20 million euros ($22.8 million) of Champions League prize money in a 2014 settlement.

UEFA said in September that the Club Financial Control Body referred PSG's case back to the investigative branch, which had closed a case.

It is unclear if PSG can appeal a procedural step rather than a ruling.

Turkish club Galatasaray was also placed under deeper investigation by the UEFA panel last month.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports