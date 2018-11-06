  1. Home
Brazil's da Silva requests release, accusing judge of bias

By  Associated Press
2018/11/06 00:06
An inflatable doll of Judge Sergio Moro dressed as a super hero, left, stands by one of Brazil's former, jailed President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva dr

Judge Sergio Moro leaves a meeting with President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, outside Bolsonaro's home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Bo

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is challenging his corruption conviction, arguing that the judge who convicted him has proven his bias by accepting a cabinet post under a political rival.

The petition filed Monday with Brazil's highest court asks that da Silva's be freed and his conviction overturned.

Da Silva's lawyers have long argued that Judge Sergio Moro was biased against da Silva and that charges against him were trumped up to keep him from becoming president again. Da Silva was leading polls for this year's election, but the conviction prevented him from running.

Instead, the man who had been trailing da Silva was elected. Moro has now agreed to be Jair Bolsonaro's justice minister.