How 'net neutrality' became a hot-button issue

By MAE ANDERSON , AP Technology Writer,Associated Press
2018/11/05 23:17
FILE- In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. Net neutrality traces back to an engineering ma

FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown speaks at a forum in Sacramento, Calif. Following the FCC’s June rollback of fed

FILE- In this March 5, 2018, file photo a bill that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai arrives for an FCC meeting on net neutrality, in Washing

NEW YORK (AP) — Net neutrality, a fundamentally nerdy subject, sure is pushing a lot of political buttons.

The latest salvo is over a California law that restores a ban on cable, wireless and other broadband providers from impeding people's ability to use their favorite apps and services.

The federal government had rescinded that ban, and the Trump administration is seeking to block California's effort as an imposition on federal prerogatives.

Though net neutrality started off more than a decade ago as an insight into how to make networks work most efficiently, it has taken on much larger social and political dimensions lately.

The issue has emerged as an anti-monopoly rallying point and even a focus for "resistance" to the Trump administration.