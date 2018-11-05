NEW YORK (AP) — Net neutrality, a fundamentally nerdy subject, sure is pushing a lot of political buttons.

The latest salvo is over a California law that restores a ban on cable, wireless and other broadband providers from impeding people's ability to use their favorite apps and services.

The federal government had rescinded that ban, and the Trump administration is seeking to block California's effort as an imposition on federal prerogatives.

Though net neutrality started off more than a decade ago as an insight into how to make networks work most efficiently, it has taken on much larger social and political dimensions lately.

The issue has emerged as an anti-monopoly rallying point and even a focus for "resistance" to the Trump administration.