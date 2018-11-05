DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — The European Union has recalled its ambassador to Tanzania, citing "the deterioration of the human rights and rule of law situation in the country."

A statement emailed to The Associated Press says the EU will be reviewing its relations with this East African country.

The statement does not cite specific issues but there are fears of a crackdown against homosexuals after one regional official last week called for the outing and arrests of homosexuals in a country where same-sex relations are criminalized.

Tanzania's government said Dar es Salaam Commissioner Paul Makonda was stating his opinion when he called for a team to report suspected homosexuals.

Activist Onesmo Olengurumwa of Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition said Monday that Makonda's call for a crackdown on gays violates the right to privacy.