Taiwan’s Chiayi to give away 12 e-bikes at New Year countdown party

Performances will come one after another during the night to entertain partygoers 

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/05 20:31
Chiayi Mayor Twu Shiing-jer (right) and his wife Cheng Yu-juen at Monday's press conference

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Even though the New Year’s Eve is still almost two months from now, at least one municipality in Taiwan is selling its countdown party by offering 12 e-bikes to lucky partygoers, according to a Central News Agency report on Monday.   

Chiayi Mayor Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) announced at a Monday press conference that the city will continue to host a fireworks-free New Year countdown party, the report said. The party may not be the country’s largest in scale, but it will offer a lucky draw, from which 12 e-bikes will be given away to lucky partygoers whose numbers match the drawn numbers, the mayor said, according to the report.      

During the press conference, Twu thanked 12 organizations for donating the 12 e-bikes to benefit the countdown party and its participants.  

Chiayi Bureau of Cultural Affairs Director Lin Ching-ping (林青萍) said the 2019 New Year countdown party will take place at the city’s municipal stadium from 3 p.m., Dec. 31, 2018 to 0:30 a.m.. Jan. 1, 2019, CNA reported. Performances will come one after another during the night to entertain partygoers, she added.   

The mayor also took the opportunity to announce this year’s Chiayi City International Band Festival will open on Dec. 14  to last for 10 days, and that 14 groups from seven countries had been invited to perform, according to the report.
