Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 5, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;87;76;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SSE;8;77%;70%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;88;69;Plenty of sunshine;92;72;E;6;36%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;52;A shower in the a.m.;65;51;W;6;74%;67%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;71;53;Partly sunny, cooler;62;49;SW;15;59%;25%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;54;45;Fog, then some sun;62;48;SSE;9;78%;31%;1

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sun;31;18;Partly sunny;31;26;NNE;6;61%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;70;42;Partly sunny;63;45;NE;5;34%;42%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;38;31;Cloudy;37;28;ENE;8;74%;67%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, humid;92;74;High clouds, humid;86;73;SE;9;64%;30%;5

Athens, Greece;Periods of sun;70;57;Mostly sunny;69;57;N;9;58%;9%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;67;55;Partly sunny;67;52;WSW;9;65%;10%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds breaking;71;56;Partly sunny, nice;71;57;SSE;3;82%;25%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;89;75;A t-storm or two;89;74;ESE;5;82%;88%;6

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;84;63;Becoming cloudy;84;62;E;7;49%;2%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;93;77;Sunshine and warm;95;79;NNE;6;51%;8%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Afternoon rain;66;50;Partly sunny;62;51;WNW;14;63%;28%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;50;36;Cool with some sun;54;34;S;8;31%;0%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;69;48;Fog, then some sun;67;50;SE;11;58%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;62;49;Partly sunny, mild;62;46;SE;6;75%;7%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;63;48;Spotty showers;65;50;SW;4;78%;84%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;80;66;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;ENE;8;84%;92%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;61;44;Partly sunny, mild;62;45;ESE;11;67%;19%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;59;49;Some sun, fog early;65;48;S;6;67%;44%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;64;48;Low clouds and fog;60;47;E;7;80%;57%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;66;43;Partly sunny, mild;64;45;SE;7;58%;5%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;77;62;Sunny intervals;74;58;E;12;61%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;89;65;Clouds and sun, warm;90;66;WNW;5;34%;44%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;68;50;Increasing clouds;69;54;NE;6;64%;31%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with some sun;81;61;Nice with sunshine;80;63;NNE;5;48%;14%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;59;52;Clouds and sun;64;50;SE;18;46%;1%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;81;67;A shower or t-storm;82;67;ENE;3;72%;72%;7

Chennai, India;Some sun, pleasant;90;77;Clouds and sun;89;76;NE;8;71%;4%;6

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. rain;52;47;Mostly cloudy, windy;51;36;WSW;21;71%;28%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;NNE;7;86%;91%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds and fog;51;47;Partial sunshine;53;45;SE;7;90%;9%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;84;74;High clouds;84;76;NNW;9;73%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Warmer with clearing;78;54;Plenty of sunshine;78;60;S;8;65%;57%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;73;A shower in the a.m.;90;74;SE;8;71%;57%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;77;59;Hazy sun;82;57;WNW;9;45%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;54;30;Mostly sunny;50;24;SE;8;38%;19%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm around;90;70;ENE;4;63%;64%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;97;73;Partly sunny;91;72;NNE;5;57%;37%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;53;49;Breezy with rain;54;46;SSE;17;88%;84%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;58;31;Mostly cloudy;66;42;NNE;4;23%;0%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and drizzle;63;54;Partly sunny;64;57;W;7;70%;12%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun and some clouds;86;71;Humid with some sun;86;73;SE;4;74%;67%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;89;60;Clouds and sun;89;66;E;6;29%;3%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;86;70;Partial sunshine;86;70;E;7;65%;30%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;45;43;Partly sunny;47;44;S;8;94%;57%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;76;Partly sunny;95;77;E;5;65%;36%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;84;73;Sunshine and humid;83;73;E;9;72%;11%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;85;74;Mostly sunny;84;74;NE;11;66%;32%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partial sunshine;91;68;Partly sunny;89;68;SE;5;55%;30%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;75;49;Hazy sun;77;48;NNE;6;54%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;67;58;A morning shower;63;57;NE;11;75%;52%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;94;78;A t-storm or two;92;78;N;6;72%;93%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;90;76;Sunny and less humid;90;75;N;8;46%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;79;57;A morning t-storm;73;48;S;8;56%;65%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;65;30;Plenty of sunshine;69;36;SSW;4;12%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;91;67;Hazy sunshine;94;65;NNE;9;15%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, pleasant;72;46;Sunshine;74;46;WNW;5;53%;11%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;97;71;Sunny and pleasant;96;71;NNW;10;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;48;36;Mostly sunny;49;32;SSE;6;74%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;74;Partly sunny;87;74;NNE;6;63%;44%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm around;89;75;WSW;6;69%;65%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;93;75;Humid with hazy sun;91;75;S;4;69%;7%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;NNE;3;79%;84%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;56;41;A t-storm in spots;58;41;E;8;62%;73%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;SW;7;77%;69%;2

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;71;63;Mostly cloudy;71;63;S;9;75%;9%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;60;51;A little p.m. rain;61;55;SW;8;74%;86%;1

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun;60;52;A stray shower;60;51;SSE;11;81%;81%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;77;57;Fog to sun;75;57;SSW;5;67%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;86;77;Clouds breaking;86;77;WSW;7;74%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;52;41;Mostly cloudy;53;47;SW;8;66%;66%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;86;79;Variable cloudiness;86;80;E;3;65%;55%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;93;77;A t-storm around;90;75;NE;5;71%;74%;8

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;90;78;A t-storm around;89;78;ENE;7;67%;55%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;85;63;Showers around;72;49;WSW;10;73%;89%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;74;52;Periods of sun, nice;77;54;N;4;48%;30%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;85;76;A morning shower;85;76;E;8;72%;55%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;50;41;Partly sunny;51;38;SSE;7;89%;6%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;Partly sunny;86;78;SE;7;74%;66%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;78;61;Not as warm;69;57;ESE;12;70%;50%;8

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;44;40;Periods of rain;52;42;SW;17;89%;76%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;42;31;Clouds and sunshine;41;32;WSW;5;75%;3%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;92;79;Hazy sun and warm;97;79;N;7;54%;6%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;Inc. clouds;81;57;NE;9;51%;7%;8

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;54;52;Heavy rain, t-storm;65;52;SSW;19;76%;78%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Some sun, pleasant;75;55;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;W;5;51%;6%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;33;25;Low clouds;27;15;N;8;91%;30%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;73;61;Clouds, then sun;70;56;N;7;77%;33%;2

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds and fog;46;41;Spotty drizzle;46;40;SSE;3;86%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;42;37;Rain, not as cool;52;40;SW;22;91%;77%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain at times;82;76;Overcast, a t-storm;81;76;E;14;87%;86%;3

Panama City, Panama;A heavy p.m. t-storm;84;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;NW;5;79%;56%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;91;76;Showers around;91;76;ENE;7;77%;70%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;65;52;Clouds and sun, mild;63;47;S;11;56%;70%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;64;51;Sun and clouds, cool;64;49;SE;13;44%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;93;76;Partly sunny;94;76;NNE;7;60%;16%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;90;75;A t-storm around;93;75;ESE;10;68%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;70;Partly sunny;92;70;ESE;5;51%;44%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;62;46;Some sun, fog early;63;45;SE;6;64%;16%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;63;40;Clouds and sun;59;41;W;4;75%;27%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;66;51;Cloudy with showers;68;54;SSW;8;63%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Morning t-storms;63;50;Mostly sunny;66;50;ESE;4;69%;3%;4

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;86;77;Spotty showers;87;76;ESE;8;64%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;34;30;Rain and drizzle;43;41;E;14;55%;83%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;48;43;Periods of sun, mild;53;45;SSE;8;87%;2%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;75;68;Nice with some sun;77;70;E;8;68%;41%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;86;65;Mostly sunny;85;65;SSE;10;32%;3%;5

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;66;56;Mostly cloudy;70;56;ESE;7;74%;71%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;45;36;Low clouds;44;40;S;5;86%;15%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;68;50;Abundant sunshine;68;50;SW;6;47%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;63;A t-storm in spots;78;61;ENE;5;73%;52%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;85;76;A shower or two;85;76;SSE;10;73%;90%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;66;Partly sunny, humid;76;66;NNE;5;92%;63%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;More sun than clouds;74;45;Mostly sunny, nice;74;45;ENE;4;39%;12%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, pleasant;83;55;Partly sunny;89;58;SSW;5;31%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;72;A shower or two;84;71;N;7;74%;56%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;55;47;A little p.m. rain;59;50;SW;7;79%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;55;47;A stray shower;53;43;NE;5;76%;73%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;63;43;Variable clouds;62;47;N;2;73%;69%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;71;63;Rain and drizzle;70;63;E;9;64%;88%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;N;4;79%;83%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds, then sun;63;36;Low clouds and fog;63;40;SE;9;58%;12%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;85;75;A shower or two;86;76;ENE;10;75%;94%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds and fog;49;45;Partly sunny;51;41;SSW;7;93%;3%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;81;70;Some brightening;89;70;NNW;11;51%;74%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain tapering off;83;73;Mostly sunny, humid;86;72;ESE;10;70%;20%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;45;41;Partly sunny;48;42;S;7;97%;3%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;57;35;Mostly cloudy;57;45;ENE;3;41%;2%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;59;40;Partly sunny;56;44;ESE;5;64%;61%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;61;50;Showers around;59;49;ENE;4;31%;86%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;75;65;A passing shower;75;62;ENE;6;61%;66%;4

Tirana, Albania;Warm with some sun;79;50;Periods of sun, warm;78;48;E;3;45%;3%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;70;61;Spotty showers;68;59;N;7;81%;72%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;51;48;Very windy, rain;55;41;SW;24;82%;77%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;76;63;Sun and clouds;76;65;N;4;60%;30%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;74;55;A t-storm in spots;70;54;WNW;7;64%;75%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;28;2;Plenty of sunshine;36;4;SSE;6;29%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;52;43;Spotty showers;51;40;ESE;3;67%;66%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;60;50;Partly sunny, mild;64;50;SSE;13;67%;6%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and less humid;90;66;Sunny and very warm;91;68;NNW;4;54%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;51;44;Clouds and sun, mild;55;43;SSE;9;89%;5%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;61;44;Sunny and warm;62;44;SE;7;69%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;64;55;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;57;NNW;21;68%;4%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;94;70;Plenty of sun;94;71;NW;5;64%;2%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;54;39;Mostly cloudy;54;36;NNE;2;67%;63%;1

