Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 5, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSE;13;77%;70%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;31;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;E;10;36%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;11;A shower in the a.m.;18;11;W;9;74%;67%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny, cooler;17;10;SW;24;59%;25%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;12;7;Fog, then some sun;17;9;SSE;14;78%;31%;1

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sun;-1;-8;Partly sunny;0;-3;NNE;9;61%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;21;5;Partly sunny;17;7;NE;8;34%;42%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;3;-1;Cloudy;3;-2;ENE;12;74%;67%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, humid;33;23;High clouds, humid;30;23;SE;14;64%;30%;5

Athens, Greece;Periods of sun;21;14;Mostly sunny;20;14;N;15;58%;9%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny;20;11;WSW;15;65%;10%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds breaking;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;SSE;5;82%;25%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;32;24;A t-storm or two;31;23;ESE;8;82%;88%;6

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;29;17;Becoming cloudy;29;16;E;11;49%;2%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;Sunshine and warm;35;26;NNE;10;51%;8%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Afternoon rain;19;10;Partly sunny;17;10;WNW;23;63%;28%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;10;2;Cool with some sun;12;1;S;13;31%;0%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;20;9;Fog, then some sun;19;10;SE;17;58%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;17;10;Partly sunny, mild;17;8;SE;9;75%;7%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;17;9;Spotty showers;18;10;SW;7;78%;84%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;ENE;13;84%;92%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny, mild;17;7;ESE;18;67%;19%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;15;10;Some sun, fog early;18;9;S;10;67%;44%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;18;9;Low clouds and fog;15;8;E;12;80%;57%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;19;6;Partly sunny, mild;18;7;SE;11;58%;5%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;25;17;Sunny intervals;23;14;E;19;61%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;31;18;Clouds and sun, warm;32;19;WNW;8;34%;44%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;20;10;Increasing clouds;21;12;NE;10;64%;31%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with some sun;27;16;Nice with sunshine;27;17;NNE;9;48%;14%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;15;11;Clouds and sun;18;10;SE;29;46%;1%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;27;19;A shower or t-storm;28;20;ENE;4;72%;72%;7

Chennai, India;Some sun, pleasant;32;25;Clouds and sun;32;24;NE;12;71%;4%;6

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. rain;11;8;Mostly cloudy, windy;10;2;WSW;33;71%;28%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;NNE;11;86%;91%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds and fog;11;8;Partial sunshine;12;7;SE;11;90%;9%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;29;23;High clouds;29;24;NNW;14;73%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Warmer with clearing;26;12;Plenty of sunshine;25;16;S;13;65%;57%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;23;A shower in the a.m.;32;23;SE;13;71%;57%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;25;15;Hazy sun;28;14;WNW;14;45%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;12;-1;Mostly sunny;10;-4;SE;13;38%;19%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm around;32;21;ENE;7;63%;64%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;36;23;Partly sunny;33;22;NNE;9;57%;37%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;12;10;Breezy with rain;12;8;SSE;28;88%;84%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;15;-1;Mostly cloudy;19;5;NNE;7;23%;0%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and drizzle;17;12;Partly sunny;18;14;W;12;70%;12%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun and some clouds;30;22;Humid with some sun;30;23;SE;6;74%;67%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;32;16;Clouds and sun;32;19;E;10;29%;3%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;21;Partial sunshine;30;21;E;12;65%;30%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;7;6;Partly sunny;8;7;S;14;94%;57%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;25;Partly sunny;35;25;E;8;65%;36%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;29;23;Sunshine and humid;28;23;E;14;72%;11%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;NE;17;66%;32%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partial sunshine;33;20;Partly sunny;32;20;SE;8;55%;30%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;24;9;Hazy sun;25;9;NNE;10;54%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;20;14;A morning shower;17;14;NE;17;75%;52%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;34;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;N;9;72%;93%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;32;24;Sunny and less humid;32;24;N;13;46%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;26;14;A morning t-storm;23;9;S;13;56%;65%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;18;-1;Plenty of sunshine;20;2;SSW;6;12%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;33;19;Hazy sunshine;34;19;NNE;15;15%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, pleasant;22;8;Sunshine;23;8;WNW;8;53%;11%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;36;21;Sunny and pleasant;36;22;NNW;17;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;9;2;Mostly sunny;10;0;SSE;10;74%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;31;23;NNE;9;63%;44%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm around;32;24;WSW;9;69%;65%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Humid with hazy sun;33;24;S;6;69%;7%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNE;5;79%;84%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;14;5;A t-storm in spots;14;5;E;13;62%;73%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SW;11;77%;69%;2

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;21;17;Mostly cloudy;21;17;S;14;75%;9%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;15;10;A little p.m. rain;16;13;SW;13;74%;86%;1

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun;15;11;A stray shower;16;10;SSE;18;81%;81%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;25;14;Fog to sun;24;14;SSW;8;67%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Clouds breaking;30;25;WSW;11;74%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;11;5;Mostly cloudy;11;8;SW;13;66%;66%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;30;26;Variable cloudiness;30;26;E;5;65%;55%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;34;25;A t-storm around;32;24;NE;8;71%;74%;8

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;ENE;11;67%;55%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;Showers around;22;10;WSW;16;73%;89%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;23;11;Periods of sun, nice;25;12;N;7;48%;30%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;30;25;A morning shower;29;24;E;12;72%;55%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;10;5;Partly sunny;10;3;SSE;12;89%;6%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SE;11;74%;66%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;25;16;Not as warm;20;14;ESE;20;70%;50%;8

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Periods of rain;11;6;SW;28;89%;76%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;5;-1;Clouds and sunshine;5;0;WSW;9;75%;3%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;26;Hazy sun and warm;36;26;N;12;54%;6%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Inc. clouds;27;14;NE;15;51%;7%;8

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;12;11;Heavy rain, t-storm;18;11;SSW;30;76%;78%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Some sun, pleasant;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;W;9;51%;6%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;1;-4;Low clouds;-3;-9;N;14;91%;30%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;23;16;Clouds, then sun;21;13;N;11;77%;33%;2

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds and fog;8;5;Spotty drizzle;8;5;SSE;6;86%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;3;Rain, not as cool;11;4;SW;36;91%;77%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain at times;28;25;Overcast, a t-storm;27;24;E;23;87%;86%;3

Panama City, Panama;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NW;8;79%;56%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;24;Showers around;33;24;ENE;11;77%;70%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;19;11;Clouds and sun, mild;17;9;S;18;56%;70%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;18;11;Sun and clouds, cool;18;9;SE;21;44%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;34;24;Partly sunny;34;25;NNE;12;60%;16%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;32;24;A t-storm around;34;24;ESE;17;68%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;33;21;ESE;8;51%;44%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;16;8;Some sun, fog early;17;7;SE;9;64%;16%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;17;5;Clouds and sun;15;5;W;6;75%;27%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;19;11;Cloudy with showers;20;12;SSW;12;63%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Morning t-storms;17;10;Mostly sunny;19;10;ESE;7;69%;3%;4

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;30;25;Spotty showers;30;25;ESE;14;64%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;Rain and drizzle;6;5;E;23;55%;83%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;9;6;Periods of sun, mild;12;7;SSE;13;87%;2%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;24;20;Nice with some sun;25;21;E;13;68%;41%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;30;18;SSE;15;32%;3%;5

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;19;13;Mostly cloudy;21;13;ESE;12;74%;71%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;7;2;Low clouds;7;5;S;8;86%;15%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;10;Abundant sunshine;20;10;SW;9;47%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;17;A t-storm in spots;26;16;ENE;8;73%;52%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;29;25;A shower or two;29;25;SSE;16;73%;90%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;19;Partly sunny, humid;24;19;NNE;8;92%;63%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;More sun than clouds;23;7;Mostly sunny, nice;23;7;ENE;6;39%;12%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;Partly sunny;32;15;SSW;9;31%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;A shower or two;29;22;N;12;74%;56%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;13;8;A little p.m. rain;15;10;SW;12;79%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;13;8;A stray shower;12;6;NE;8;76%;73%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;17;6;Variable clouds;17;8;N;3;73%;69%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;22;17;Rain and drizzle;21;17;E;15;64%;88%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;6;79%;83%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds, then sun;17;2;Low clouds and fog;17;4;SE;14;58%;12%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;29;24;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;16;75%;94%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds and fog;9;7;Partly sunny;11;5;SSW;12;93%;3%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;27;21;Some brightening;31;21;NNW;18;51%;74%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain tapering off;28;23;Mostly sunny, humid;30;22;ESE;16;70%;20%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;7;5;Partly sunny;9;6;S;11;97%;3%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;14;2;Mostly cloudy;14;7;ENE;6;41%;2%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;15;4;Partly sunny;13;7;ESE;9;64%;61%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;16;10;Showers around;15;9;ENE;7;31%;86%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;24;18;A passing shower;24;17;ENE;10;61%;66%;4

Tirana, Albania;Warm with some sun;26;10;Periods of sun, warm;26;9;E;5;45%;3%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;21;16;Spotty showers;20;15;N;11;81%;72%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;10;9;Very windy, rain;13;5;SW;38;82%;77%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Sun and clouds;24;18;N;7;60%;30%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;23;13;A t-storm in spots;21;12;WNW;11;64%;75%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-2;-17;Plenty of sunshine;2;-15;SSE;10;29%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;11;6;Spotty showers;11;5;ESE;6;67%;66%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;16;10;Partly sunny, mild;18;10;SSE;21;67%;6%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and less humid;32;19;Sunny and very warm;33;20;NNW;6;54%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;11;7;Clouds and sun, mild;13;6;SSE;15;89%;5%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;16;7;Sunny and warm;17;7;SE;11;69%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;18;13;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;14;NNW;33;68%;4%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;35;21;Plenty of sun;34;21;NW;8;64%;2%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;12;4;Mostly cloudy;12;2;NNE;4;67%;63%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather