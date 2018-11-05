BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A shark has attacked a man near an island harbor on Australia's Great Barrier reef where two tourists were mauled on consecutive says in September.

A Queensland Ambulance statement says the man suffered "significant leg and wrist injuries" when he was attacked on Monday near Cid Harbor on Whitsunday Island off the Queensland state coast.

The man is being taken by helicopter to hospital.

Whitsunday is the largest island in the Whitsunday Islands group, a major international tourist attraction popular with scuba divers and sailors where shark attacks have been relatively rare.

A woman was attacked on Sept. 19 in Cid Harbor and a 12-year-old tourist was attacked in the same harbor the next day.

The last attack in the islands before the latest spate occurred in 2010.