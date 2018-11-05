TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Director of the U.S.-based Taiwan Security Analysis Center F.S. Mei (梅復興) suggests that Taiwan’s military currently has over 200 missile trucks.

According to public information, Mei deduced in a Facebook post that Taiwan has over 200 missile trucks comprised of domestically-made and internationally-purchased models, as well as around 1,000 missiles.

Mei’s figure is significantly larger than public disclosures by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, who suggest Taiwan will soon reach the 200 milestone.

According to Mei’s analysis, Taiwan’s two most popular missile trucks support the Taiwan-developed Tiangong 3 Anti-Tactical Ballistic Missiles (96 trucks) and U.S.-developed MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles (72+ trucks).

Different generations of the Hsiung Feng missiles and Yun Feng supersonic land attack cruise missile were also accounted for.

In sum, Mei accounts for about 244-254 missile trucks currently in use by Taiwan’s military.