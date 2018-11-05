France: Building collapses in Marseille

At least one building collapsed in the southern French city of Marseille on Monday, local authorities reported.

There were no immediate reports of victims, although news agency AFP reported two have been injured.

The regional prefecture posted pictures on Twitter of the collapsed building that showed a pile of rubble and beams. They warned locals to stay clear of the area.

The local fire department posted another picture of the area, reporting that two buildings have collapsed.

"Following the collapse of two buildings in Marseilles, about 20 vehicles and 40 members of the Marins-Pompiers are on site with a team specialized in rescue and clearing. Stay away from the area."

Fire marshals said that a third building is threatening to also collapse, reported news site 20Minutes. Each building reportedly contains 12 apartments.

Sabine Bernasconi, the local mayor for the district of Marseille where the collapse occured, said that the building was in poor condition and was under an evacuation order, but she couldn't rule out that squatters might have been living in it.

