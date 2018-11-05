TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Every non-Penghu citizen over 18 years old who visits Penghu during the period from now until April 30, 2019 is eligible to receive a gift package worth NT$300, according to a Central News Agency (CNA) report on Monday.

The report said the gift giveaway activity is initiated by Penghu County Government for the purpose of promoting the offshore county’s tourism in the fall and winter seasons.

The county government said it had prepared a total of 50,000 gift sets, and will give every eligible visitor one set, which is rich in content and full of local flavor, according to the report. The gift sets will be available until all are given away, the reported quoted the county government as saying.

Penghu’s tourism department said eligible persons should present their flight or boat tickets and their ID cards at the front desks of designated places across Penghu when claiming the gift sets, according to the report. The places for claiming the free gift sets include the arrival hall of Penghu Airport, Penghu Marine Geopark Center, the FamilyMart convenience store on Wangan Island, and the visitor center on Qimei Island, CNA reported.

As for tour groups, gift sets can be claimed together through representatives of travel agencies handling the tours or group members’ families and friends, the report said.