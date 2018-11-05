TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President-elect of National Taiwan University (NTU) Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) will “make serious considerations” about his next move following the Nov. 24 local elections, one of the options being not taking up the post in a highly contentious case that has put the prestigious university at odds with the Ministry of Education since early this year, reports said Nov. 5.

The saga of Kuan’s selection as NTU President involves the rejection by the central government in approving the appointment of Kuan to the position on legitimacy issues, which has sparked outcry from NTU for what it called undue interference in the university’s autonomy.

Kuan reportedly said he would mull over whether or not to be inaugurated as the head of NTU taking into account the results of the upcoming local elections, reported UDN on Nov. 5, citing sources familiar with the matter.

An investigation led by the Control Yuan into Kuan’s selection concluded this August finding that Kuan had not revealed several posts he served in Taiwan Mobile in audit and salary management departments, a violation of regulations governing the handling of part-time employment for full-time instructors at public schools at all levels.

Earlier reports also suggested that members of NTU assembly had received a covert document in August, which contained content indicative of activity by Kuan’s supporters to pitch for his selection as the president of NTU. The allegation, if verified, could mean that the election process was flawed as some election committee members were found to have contravened the election guidelines by soliciting support for Kuan in private, according to incumbent head of the NTU Student Association.