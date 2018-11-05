COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish woman considered the main suspect in a fraud case that caused a Danish government welfare agency to lose at least 111 million kroner ($17 million) has been arrested in South Africa.

Denmark's top prosecution authority says Britta Nielsen was arrested Monday in Johannesburg, and Denmark will seek her extradition.

Prosecutor Thomas Anderskov Riis added her arrest was the result of cooperation between Denmark's Serious Economic and International Crime unit and a series of international authorities that he didn't name.

On Thursday, a man suspected in the same case also was arrested in South Africa.

Nielsen, a 64-year-old civil servant for 40 years with the National Board of Health and Welfare, is suspected of stealing money intended to help vulnerable people, including the homeless and disabled.