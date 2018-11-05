  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan is a reliable partner and force for good: AIT Chairman

Taiwan President, AIT Chairman express mutual commitment for deeper Taiwan-US ties

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/05 16:33
James Moriarty, left, with Tsai Ing-wen, right.

James Moriarty, left, with Tsai Ing-wen, right. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with Chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) James Moriarty in Taipei on Nov. 5, when the pair expressed mutual commitment to expand Taiwan-U.S. ties, reported CNA.

Moriarty said he believes Taiwan and the U.S. can work together and show the world why the U.S. views Taiwan as a key partner in Asia, and a force for good in the world.

Moriarty who is based in the U.S., is currently visiting Taiwan to participate in a planning committee for next year’s Taiwan-U.S. Global Cooperation Training Framework event.

During the meeting, Tsai said “In the Indo-Pacific region, we have never stopped contributing,” pointing to Taiwan’s improved ties to the region through its New Southbound Policy, according to CNA.

As a responsible member of the international community, Tsai outlined Taiwan’s efforts to improve its national defense autonomy. She added that Taiwan is pleased with continued Taiwan-U.S. military cooperation, as exemplified by the recent US$330 million (NT$10.2 billion) sale of spare parts for Taiwan’s F-16 fleet and other aircraft.

Tsai added that senior U.S. officials have repeatedly told her that they will work to enhance Taiwan-U.S. security cooperation in the future.

“We also look forward to the U.S. and other countries to continue to work with us to create a more stable and prosperous future for the Indio-Pacific region," said Tsai.

Moriarty said recent times have seen Taiwan-U.S. cooperation progress in several areas, including security, trade, commerce, and people-to-people ties, suggesting this cooperation was based on shared interests and values.

Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of the AIT and the Taiwan Relations Act. Moriarty said he looks forward to continued cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S.
Taiwan-US relations
Taiwan-U.S.
Military cooperation
New Southbound Policy
AIT

RELATED ARTICLES

US offers 'robust' support for Taiwan's defense and security: AIT Chairman
US offers 'robust' support for Taiwan's defense and security: AIT Chairman
2018/11/01 17:35
Promoting security and economic cooperation a priority in building stronger Taiwan-US ties: AIT director 
Promoting security and economic cooperation a priority in building stronger Taiwan-US ties: AIT director 
2018/10/31 13:26
Survey indicates 67% of Taiwanese youth considering studying or working in SE Asia
Survey indicates 67% of Taiwanese youth considering studying or working in SE Asia
2018/10/30 17:41
Stable Taiwan-U.S. relations key to peaceful Indo-Pacific: President Tsai
Stable Taiwan-U.S. relations key to peaceful Indo-Pacific: President Tsai
2018/10/30 14:02
Another US-Taiwan arms deal expected by end of year: US-Taiwan Business Council
Another US-Taiwan arms deal expected by end of year: US-Taiwan Business Council
2018/10/29 16:25