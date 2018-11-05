Taipei, Nov. 5 (CNA) The jackpot in Taiwan's Power Lottery (威力彩) is expected to rise to NT$1.61 billion (US$52.42 million) Monday as there have been no winners in the last 47 draws, Taiwan Lottery said.

The NT$1.61 billion jackpot will be the seventh-biggest in the Power Lottery's 10-year history and biggest in any of the computer generated lotteries in Taiwan this year, according to the company.

In Monday's draw, the second prize in the Power Lottery is expected to be around NT$70 million, its second-highest since 2014, as there have been no winners in the last three draws, Taiwan Lottery said.

According to the rules of Taiwan's Power Lottery, the jackpot goes to ticket holders that match all six numbers in the draw on the first row of the ticket and the one number on the second row. Draws are held every Monday and Thursday.

The biggest jackpot in the Power Lottery's history was NT$3.003 billion, which went to a single winner on April 23, 2015.