All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 50 38 5-2-0 5-1-1 4-0-0 Toronto 14 9 5 0 18 48 39 3-5-0 6-0-0 2-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 13 8 4 1 17 42 30 3-1-1 5-3-0 6-0-0 Montreal 13 7 4 2 16 41 37 5-3-0 2-1-2 2-2-2 Boston 13 7 4 2 16 37 30 4-1-0 3-3-2 4-1-0 Buffalo 15 7 6 2 16 43 44 4-2-1 3-4-1 2-2-0 Pittsburgh 12 6 3 3 15 45 40 2-3-1 4-0-2 1-1-1 Columbus 14 7 6 1 15 46 51 3-4-0 4-2-1 1-1-0 Carolina 14 6 6 2 14 39 41 3-3-1 3-3-1 2-1-1 Washington 12 5 4 3 13 46 47 3-1-2 2-3-1 1-1-1 N.Y. Rangers 14 6 7 1 13 38 44 4-3-0 2-4-1 0-1-1 Philadelphia 14 6 7 1 13 43 54 2-4-0 4-3-1 1-2-0 Ottawa 14 5 6 3 13 45 59 4-2-2 1-4-1 3-3-1 New Jersey 11 5 5 1 11 34 35 5-1-1 0-4-0 1-2-0 Detroit 14 4 8 2 10 37 53 2-4-1 2-4-1 1-4-0 Florida 11 3 5 3 9 34 41 0-3-1 3-2-2 0-0-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 14 11 3 0 22 47 30 5-3-0 6-0-0 2-0-0 Calgary 15 9 5 1 19 52 50 4-2-1 5-3-0 1-1-0 Minnesota 13 8 3 2 18 40 36 5-0-2 3-3-0 4-2-0 Vancouver 15 9 6 0 18 47 50 5-2-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 Edmonton 13 8 4 1 17 40 37 3-2-1 5-2-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 14 8 5 1 17 41 38 5-2-1 3-3-0 2-2-0 San Jose 14 7 4 3 17 46 43 3-2-1 4-2-2 2-1-0 Colorado 14 7 4 3 17 52 40 3-1-1 4-3-2 1-1-0 Dallas 13 8 5 0 16 40 34 5-2-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 Chicago 15 6 6 3 15 46 56 3-2-2 3-4-1 2-1-1 Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 37 42 3-2-3 3-4-0 2-1-2 Arizona 12 7 5 0 14 35 24 4-2-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 Vegas 14 6 7 1 13 33 39 4-2-1 2-5-0 1-0-1 St. Louis 12 4 5 3 11 42 47 3-4-1 1-1-2 1-2-3 Los Angeles 13 4 8 1 9 28 45 3-3-1 1-5-0 0-0-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 9, Ottawa 2

Edmonton 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 0

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 0

Dallas 4, Washington 3, OT

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1

Nashville 1, Boston 0

Calgary 5, Chicago 3

Vegas 3, Carolina 0

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 1

San Jose 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Columbus 2, OT

Monday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.